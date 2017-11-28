Yemen officials: UN ship's cargo unloaded in rebel-held port

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say a U.N.-chartered aid vessel has docked and its cargo was being unloaded in the key port of Hodeida, following a three-week blockade by a Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

The officials say the vessel belonging to the World Food Program docked in Hodeida earlier on Tuesday. They also say that another vessel, carrying commercial cargo, is being unloaded in the port of Salif, which is also in rebel hands.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, had promised to reopen Yemen's main airport and the port of Hodeida to humanitarian traffic last week.