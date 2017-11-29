2 heads found in cooler outside TV network offices in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Two heads have been left in a foam cooler outside the Guadalajara offices of television network Televisa in western Mexico.
The Jalisco state attorney's office says that the incident is under investigation and the victims have not been identified. The cooler was recovered by forensic investigators.
Local media report that the cooler found Tuesday night also contained a threatening note.
Organized crime groups have been known to use such tactics for intimidation.