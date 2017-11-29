After accusations, Moore's Senate bid focuses on abortion

HENAGAR, Ala. — Republican Roy Moore of Alabama, his Senate bid stung by allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago, is seeking to steer his race against Democrat rival Doug Jones to a hot-button issue in this conservative state: abortion.

In speeches and his campaign posts on social media, Moore has sought to turn the special election to that and other social issues while wooing Alabama's significant bloc of religious-minded voters. Moore even says he hopes to help reverse the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

Jones has said Moore is trying to divert attention from what the Democrat calls the "serious" allegations the Republican faces.

Jones also says he does not favour new restrictions on abortions and adds a woman's decision should be hers alone.