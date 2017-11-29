Air Canada to resume flights out of Rhode Island this summer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Air Canada is resuming flights out of Rhode Island's main airport.
The airline said Wednesday that it's offering summer seasonal flights between T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, and Toronto.
Air Canada had suspended its service between the cities in 2013. It's now expanding its North American network with several new trans-border routes, starting in the spring.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and other officials gathered at T.F. Green Airport Wednesday to celebrate another airline beginning Rhode Island routes.
Airport executives have said a runway extension and state-funded incentives for new commercial routes are helping recruitment efforts. Allegiant Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle and Frontier Airlines have also recently added routes.
The airport, located just south of Providence, is positioning itself as a convenient alternative to Boston's busier Logan International Airport.
