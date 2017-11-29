Al-Qaida suspect wants to represent himself in terror case
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — An al-Qaida suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist says he wants to represent himself in an upcoming terrorism trial.
A lawyer for 52-year-old Ali Charaf Damache says the Algerian native made the request during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in a federal court in Philadelphia.
Damache, known as Black Flag, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he was involved in a terror cell that wanted to kill a cartoonist who depicted the Prophet Muhammad as a dog.
He was brought from Spain to Philadelphia in July to be tried in a civilian court despite President Donald Trump's promise to send terror suspects to the military prison at Guantanamo Bay.
His attorney says a tentative trial date has been scheduled for October 2018.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Judge's patience with accused killer wears thin at Laura Babcock murder trial: DiManno
-
Halifax council moves ahead with controversial Beechville development
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer