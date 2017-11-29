Amish girl, 3, crossing road to greet dad is killed by SUV
A
A
Share via Email
WOOSTER, Ohio — A 3-year-old Amish girl running across an Ohio country road to greet her father on the other side has been fatally struck by an SUV.
The state Highway Patrol says Dora Miller was struck Tuesday evening by an SUV investigators estimate was
Lt. Stephanie Norman says Dora was standing with other children on one side of the road after her father had been dropped off.
The patrol says alcohol or drugs don't appear to be factors in the accident.
Many Amish communities shun motor vehicles in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Judge's patience with accused killer wears thin at Laura Babcock murder trial: DiManno
-
Halifax council moves ahead with controversial Beechville development
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer