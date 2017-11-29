The obvious truth behind the retweets: Donald Trump is an unapologetic anti-Muslim bigot

WASHINGTON—When he insults other minority groups, Donald Trump usually talks in a kind of thin code.

Black people “have no jobs.” A politician who claims distant Native American ancestry is “Pocahontas.” Mexican immigrants are “bringing drugs” and “bringing crime.”

His words offend members of the groups he is talking about. But there is some degree of plausible deniability — an argument, if not a very convincing one, that Trump does not have bigoted intentions.

When it comes to Muslims, his intentions have always been clear. The president of the United States is an unapologetic bigot.

On Twitter on Wednesday morning, Trump shared three videos from Jayda Franse, the virulently anti-Muslim deputy leader of the virulently anti-Muslim Britain First party.

One was titled “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” Another: “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” The third: “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

Trump’s retweets became an international incident, prompting a highly unusual condemnation from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. May’s spokesperson said: “British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudice of the far-right, which it is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect. It is wrong for the President to have done this.”

It was not actually clear that the video of the boy’s beating showed a Muslim migrant. When the video was first posted on a Dutch video site, none of the race, religion and origin of the teenage perpetrator were identified; Dutch news publications expressed doubt that he was actually a Muslim or migrant.

If the caption was inaccurate, this would be at least the eighth time since the beginning of his campaign, during which he called for a “total and complete” ban on Muslims entering the country, that Trump has uttered or promoted a false claim about Muslims for the purpose of smearing them.

Before Wednesday, he had: lied about thousands of American Muslims supposedly celebrating the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks; told an invented story about a U.S. general supposedly massacring Muslims with bullets dipped in pigs’ blood; made up a story about a nonexistent terror attack “last night in Sweden”; made up a story about Muslims supposedly declining to report the San Bernardino terrorists to prevent their massacre; lied that the distraught mother of a slain Muslim soldier was prevented from speaking publicly by her husband Khizr Khan; falsely claimed a deadly botched Manila robbery was a terror attack; and accused Muslim refugees, with no evidence, of being supporters of Daesh, also known as ISIS.

The best-case scenario is not much better. If the caption was accurate, the president was using a random assault in Europe to promote the bigoted notion that members of a particular religious group are violent.

American Muslim leaders have been despondently answering the same phone calls about the same Trump hate for two years now. They do not have much new to say.

“This is clearly incitement to violence against the American Muslim community. It’s unbelievable, it’s unconscionable. I’ve run out of words to describe his actions,” said Ibrahim Hooper, spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“He’s basically telling his base: hate Islam and American Muslims and I don’t give a rip what you do to them. And that’s coming from the president of the United States.

“We expect to see these things every day on virulent anti-Muslim hate sites. We don’t expect to see it on the Twitter feed of the president of the United States. Who instead of promoting violence and bigotry targeting a religious minority should be challenging that bigotry.”

Trump campaigned on a “total and complete” ban on foreign Muslims entering the U.S. In office, he has amended the policy to ban people from particular Muslim countries, arguing that this is not bigotry but national-security prudence. Civil libertarians have sued, and the matter remains before the courts.

“This president has made demonizing Muslims, demonizing our religion, a centrepiece of his presidency. And our country deserves so much better,” said Scott Simpson, public advocacy director for Muslim Advocates. “These videos were virulently anti-Muslim. They were propaganda.”

Fransen was convicted last year, according to British news reports, of religiously aggravated harassment for accosting and insulting a woman in a hijab during one of her group’s “Christian patrols” of a neighbourhood where Muslims live. The man who killed pro-European Union British MP Jo Cox later that year allegedly shouted “Britain First” as he committed the attack.

“Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he’s trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself,” Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, wrote on Twitter.

Wrote Labour party MP David Lammy: “Trump sharing Britain First. Let that sink in. The President of the United States is promoting a fascist, racist, extremist hate group whose leaders have been arrested and convicted. He is no ally or friend of ours. @realDonaldTrump you are not welcome in my country and my city.”

Trump’s retweets came in the middle of a week during which he had already courted racial controversy. On Monday, he referred to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed distant Native American ancestry without proof, as “Pocahontas,” a name Native leaders consider racist when used in a disparaging manner. On Tuesday, he returned to his criticism of the Black NFL players who are kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism.

The anti-Muslim retweets were too much even for a prominent figure at InfoWars, the conspiracy-theory website that often traffics in anti-Muslim bunk.

“Yeah, someone might want to tell whoever is running Trump’s Twitter account this morning that retweeting Britain First is not great optics,” Paul Joseph Watson wrote.

Trump’s White House was typically unrepentant and typically dismissive of truth. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real, and that is what the president is talking about.”