Bags of decapitated birds found in wooded area in New Jersey
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. — Bags of decapitated birds have been found in New Jersey.
The Asbury Park Press reports Little Egg Harbor police found bags of mutilated birds twice in just a few days. Police say they responded to calls on Saturday and on Monday to find trash bags full of dead roosters, hens, guinea hens and pigeons in a wooded area.
Police say all of the birds had been decapitated.
They continue to investigate.
