Black man says no sense in charge alleging racist graffiti

DETROIT — A former Eastern Michigan University student accused of painting racist graffiti on campus says the charge makes no sense because he is African-American.

Eddie Curlin questions why he would have written anti-black messages, telling The Detroit News that he's being made a scapegoat.

The graffiti was found painted on exterior building walls in September and October 2016. A racist message also was found in a men's restroom last spring.

Police allege the suspect may not have been motivated by politics or race, but instead had "self-serving" motives. No details have been released.

Curlin is serving a prison sentence of up to five years for receiving stolen property in December 2015.

A hearing to determine if the graffiti case will go to trial is scheduled for Thursday.

