FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey driver who was seriously hurt when a deer he struck crashed through his windshield has died from his injuries.

Police say the deer was crossing a road in Franklin Township, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometres ) from New York City, when 63-year-old Mark Rodgers hit it around 5:30 p.m. Friday. The deer then went through the windshield and landed in the vehicle's back seat.

The Franklin man had been hospitalized in critical condition before he died Tuesday afternoon.