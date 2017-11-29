Ecuador president: Referendum needed to restore constitution

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's president has convoked a nationwide referendum that includes a question asking voters whether they would like to do away with a law pushed forward by predecessor Rafael Correa allowing presidents to be indefinitely reelected.

Lenin Moreno presented two decrees to the National Electoral Council Wednesday requesting a popular vote he says is essential to restore Ecuador's constitution.

The move widens the divide between Moreno and Correa, a former ally who now accuses his hand-picked successor of betraying his legacy.