Ecuador president: Referendum needed to restore constitution

Former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa speaks to supporters a few days after returning to his native country, from his political party's headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Correa lives in Belgium where his wife is from, and has repeatedly said that he would only come out of political retirement if the social gains of what he calls his Citizens' Revolution were threatened. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's president has convoked a nationwide referendum that includes a question asking voters whether they would like to do away with a law pushed forward by predecessor Rafael Correa allowing presidents to be indefinitely reelected.

Lenin Moreno presented two decrees to the National Electoral Council Wednesday requesting a popular vote he says is essential to restore Ecuador's constitution.

The move widens the divide between Moreno and Correa, a former ally who now accuses his hand-picked successor of betraying his legacy.

Correa would be barred from returning to office if the referendum question is approved. He left office earlier this year and is currently living in Belgium, though he remains a vocal influence in the South American nation's politics.

