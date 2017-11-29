Egypt president gives forces 3 months to calm restive Sinai

CAIRO — Egypt's president has given his security forces a three-month deadline to restore "security and stability" in troubled northern Sinai following a massacre by Islamic militants there that killed 305 people last week.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke during a televised address on Wednesday in a ceremony marking the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

The massacre, which took place as worshippers were praying in a village mosque on Friday, was the deadliest terrorist attack in Egypt's modern history.

El-Sissi authorized his new chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Farid Hegazy, to use "all brute force" against the militants, who have been battling security forces in Sinai for years.