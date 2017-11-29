Ex-Egypt premier says he'll run in 2018 presidential vote

CAIRO — A former Egyptian prime minister living in the United Arab Emirates says he will return to his country to contest the 2018 presidential elections.

Ahmed Shafiq, a former air force general who briefly headed a government after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted in a 2011 uprising, says in a video posted to YouTube Wednesday that he was " honoured " to present himself for the next four-year term.

Shafiq lost by a narrow margin to the Islamist Mohammed Morsi in Egypt's first free election in 2012. He then fled the country and has since dodged several corruption allegations.