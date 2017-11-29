News / World

Family says no "Eddie" surf contest this season

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2009, file photo, Kelly Slater of Florida drops down the face of this wave during the second round, heat two of the The Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau surf contest at Waimea Bay located on the north shore of the island of Oahu. The family of surfing legend Aikau says the big wave contest named in his honor won't be held this season. Aikau family spokeswoman Cynthia Scrima said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, the withdrawal of the contest's sponsor and problems getting a permit forced the move. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File)

HONOLULU — The family of surfing legend Eddie Aikau says the big wave contest named in his honour won't be held this season.

Aikau family spokeswoman Cynthia Scrima said Wednesday the withdrawal of the contest's sponsor and problems getting a permit forced the move.

The Aikaus obtained a permit from Honolulu's Department of Parks and Recreation. But Scrima says they don't have sufficient time and resources to plan and hold the event this winter.

She says the family hopes to hold "The Eddie" during the 2018-2019 season. She says they have already applied for a permit for next season and are searching for a new lead sponsor.

The prestigious contest is held in Waimea Bay on Oahu's North Shore. It's only called when waves reach heights of at least 20 feet.

This story has been corrected to show the Aikaus have applied for a permit for the 2018-2019 season, not received one.

