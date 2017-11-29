Forest Service plans public meetings on Idaho open-pit mine

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service is holding public meetings on a proposed open-pit molybdenum mine a Canadian company wants to build in the Boise National Forest in central Idaho.

The agency on Tuesday announced meetings on Dec. 5 in Boise, Dec. 6 in Idaho City and Dec. 7 in Garden Valley.

The agency is accepting comments as it prepares a supplemental environmental assessment for the mine planned by Vancouver, British Columbia-based American CuMo Mining Corp.

A federal court ruling last year ordered the Forest Service to re-evaluate the potential harm an open-pit mine could cause to Sacajawea's bitterroot.