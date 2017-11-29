Int'l visitors to US down 4 per cent in 1st 6 months of 2017
Has the Trump slump that the travel industry warned about finally hit?
The number of international visitors arriving in the United States declined nearly 4
Many sectors of the travel industry have been warning that President Donald Trump's anti-foreigner rhetoric and immigration policies would lead to a drop in tourism here.
Fewer visitors came from nearly every region of the world, with declines in arrivals from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
The only region that sent more visitors in the first six months of 2017 compared with 2016 was Canada, up 5
The overall drop was even higher in June alone than for the six-month period, with a 6.7
All told, some 33.8 million non-resident international
A few numbers stood out. The decline from the Middle East was substantial at nearly 30
"The latest government travel data is deeply concerning not just to our industry, but to anyone who cares about the economic well-being of the United States," Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, a
NYC & Company, the tourism marketing agency for New York, also expressed dismay over the data. NYC & Company predicts that New York will lose up to 100,000 international visitors this year, its first drop in overseas arrivals since 2009. "The data released by the National Travel and Tourism Office underscores the concerns we have had this year about the international tourism landscape in the U.S.," said NYC & Company CEO Fred Dixon. The city has launched several promotions around the world to try to counter what Dixon described as the country's "vulnerability."
Other possible factors in the decline include the strength of the U.S. dollar against other currencies, which makes it expensive for
Arrivals data takes about five months for the government to compile, so it's hard to measure the impact of U.S. policies on tourism in real time. In addition,
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.