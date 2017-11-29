Jewish leader says anti-Semitism growing in Germany

BERLIN — The head of Germany's Central Council of Jews says that anti-Semitism is growing in the country, causing concern for a community that is otherwise blossoming more than seven decades after the Holocaust.

Josef Schuster said at a reception of the American Jewish Committee in Berlin on Wednesday that Jews in Germany fear the increased anti-Semitism of far right nationalists, Muslims immigrants and leftists, who often disguise their anti-Semitism as criticism of Israel.

Schuster said that in recent surverys,"90 per cent of Jews perceive anti-Semitism as a very big problem and ... 70 per cent avoid carrying any Jewish symbols in public."