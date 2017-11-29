News / World

Judge won't toss charge in cliff crash that killed twin

FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2011, file photo, Anastasia, left, and Alexandria Duval, known as Alison and Ann Dadow before they changed their names, stand in the window of their yoga studio in West Palm Beach, Fla. The attorney defending a woman accused of deliberately driving off a Maui, Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin says prosecutors misled a grand jury that indicted her. A defense motion seeks to dismiss the indictment charging Alexandria Duval with murder. The motion says a Maui detective gave incorrect testimony about what an eyewitness saw. (Thomas Cordy/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2011, file photo, Anastasia, left, and Alexandria Duval, known as Alison and Ann Dadow before they changed their names, stand in the window of their yoga studio in West Palm Beach, Fla. The attorney defending a woman accused of deliberately driving off a Maui, Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin says prosecutors misled a grand jury that indicted her. A defense motion seeks to dismiss the indictment charging Alexandria Duval with murder. The motion says a Maui detective gave incorrect testimony about what an eyewitness saw. (Thomas Cordy/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

HONOLULU — A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Maui and killing her identical twin sister.

Alexandria Duval's defence attorney had argued that the charge should be dropped because prosecutors misled the grand jury that indicted her. The argument was rejected Tuesday.

Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. Anastasia Duval died, and her sister was arrested.

A judge found no probable cause and released Alexandria Duval, who was arrested again in Albany, New York, after being indicted.

Defence attorney Birney Bervar says Duval doesn't want a jury trial. She is scheduled for trial in January before Judge Peter Cahill. Bervar says he believes Cahill will be fair.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular