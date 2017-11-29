Judge won't toss charge in cliff crash that killed twin
HONOLULU — A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Maui and killing her identical twin sister.
Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. Anastasia Duval died, and her sister was arrested.
A judge found no probable cause and released Alexandria Duval, who was arrested again in Albany, New York, after being indicted.