Man shot outside estranged wife's home by Louisiana deputy

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Louisiana authorities say an armed man was wounded in a gunfight with a sheriff's deputy outside his estranged wife's home.

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office news release says the suspect's wife called 911 after he broke into her house in Sulphur, 140 miles (225 kilometres ) west of Baton Rouge.

She tried to hide outside the home and he chased her as deputies arrived.

The release says a deputy ordered the man to drop the gun but he raised it toward the deputy, who fired, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Forty-five-year-old David Rozas, of Sulphur, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

He faces charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and was to be jailed on $875,000 bond after his discharge from the hospital.