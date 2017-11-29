Man who blamed child for sexual contact sentenced to prison
STONINGTON, Conn. — A 66-year-old man who molested a 4-year-old Connecticut girl then told police the child initiated and enjoyed the contact has been sent to prison.
The Day reports that John Adrian was sentenced Tuesday to 1
Adrian also will be subject to five years of probation after his prison term.
Investigators say Adrian lived in the same Stonington
Adrian's attorney said he felt his client's admissions to police made going to trial risky.
Adrian was convicted of a similar crime in 1986 in Illinois.
