NY historian to lead tour of WWI sites where local men died

GOSHEN, N.Y. — A county historian from upstate New York will lead a tour of European battlefields where hundreds of New Yorkers were killed or wounded during World War I.

Johanna Yaun (yawn), historian for Orange County, plans to lead a tour of sites in Belgium and France next fall to coincide with the centennial of a battle fought by the U.S. Army's 27th Infantry Division.

The division was a New York National Guard organization that was called up 100 years ago this past summer as America entered the war against Germany and its allies.