Oil tycoon Pickens puts Texas ranch on market for $250M
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MIAMI, Texas — Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens on Wednesday announced he's offering to sell his prized Texas Panhandle ranch for $250 million.
Pickens tweeted "Big news today" in announcing his Mesa Vista Ranch, covering more than 100 square miles (259 sq.
"I'm proud of our conservation efforts that have taken place over decades and hope the next owner has the same passion," Pickens tweeted Wednesday. He did not immediately identify any potential buyers.
Pickens, 89, has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.
Pickens on Valentine's Day, 2014, married his fifth wife, Toni Brinker, in a ceremony at the ranch. The couple recently divorced.
Pickens this fall put his Dallas mansion on the market for $5.9 million.
"My Alva Court property in Dallas is a wonderful home with some incredible
Pickens built one of the country's biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy. He's
Pickens gained national prominence in the 1980s with a series of takeover attempts, targeting Phillips Petroleum and other companies.
He's also given hundreds of millions to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.