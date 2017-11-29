Price of bitcoin over $10,000 as rally gains pace

LONDON — The price of bitcoin, the most widely used virtual currency, has risen above $10,000 for the first time, breaking a symbolic threshold in what has been a vertiginous ascent this year.

The cost of buying one bitcoin as measured by the website coindesk.com rose was at $10,673 by morning trading in Europe. At the start of the year, it was valued at about $1,000.

Virtual currencies have been the subject of much debate this year, with the CEO of JPMorgan Chase calling bitcoin a "fraud" but other executives saying it should not be dismissed.