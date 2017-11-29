Removal of Jefferson Davis plaque in Kentucky delayed
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A plaque in the Kentucky Capitol declaring Jefferson Davis to be a hero and a patriot will not be removed until a lawyer with Gov. Matt Bevin's administration can determine whether the commission that voted to get rid of the marker has the authority to do it.
The plaque is attached to a 15-foot (4.5
But earlier this year, the commission voted unanimously to remove the plaque, which it said was "subjective."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Judge's patience with accused killer wears thin at Laura Babcock murder trial: DiManno
-
Halifax council moves ahead with controversial Beechville development