South Korea's central bank hikes key rate from record low

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's central bank said Thursday that it has raised interest rates from a record low in its first such hike since June 2011.

Bank of Korea's seven policymakers decided to increase the key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50 per cent at its November meeting.

Borrowing rates have steadily fallen during the past five years to a record low of 1.25 per cent and stayed at that level since June 2016 so as to help South Korea's fragile economic recovery.

Thursday's decision was widely expected after third-quarter economic growth beat expectations.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to post its fastest growth in three years in 2017, buoyed by surprisingly strong exports thanks to robust global demand for memory chips.