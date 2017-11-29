Spain court to review jail order against Catalan politicians

MADRID — A Supreme Court judge is to review jailing orders against eight former members of the ousted Catalan government and two pro-independence activists.

The court said Wednesday that the judge has summoned them to appear before him on Friday. The 10 hope pledges of lawful behaviour will help them get released so they can participate in Dec. 21 regional elections called by Spain after seizing control of Catalonia last month.

The ex-ministers, who were jailed Nov. 2, face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence in late October. Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers are fighting extradition from Belgium over the same charges.