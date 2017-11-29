Spain court to review jail order against Catalan politicians
MADRID — A Supreme Court judge is to review jailing orders against eight former members of the ousted Catalan government and two pro-independence activists.
The court said Wednesday that the judge has summoned them to appear before him on Friday. The 10 hope pledges of lawful
The ex-ministers, who were jailed Nov. 2, face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence in late October. Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers are fighting extradition from Belgium over the same charges.
The two activists were jailed provisionally for sedition for their roles in September demonstrations.