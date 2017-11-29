Spanish taxis strike to protest Uber, Cabify services

MADRID — Spanish taxis are refusing to pick up passengers in a one-day strike against the increase in cars run by private companies offering cheaper, mobile ride-hailing services.

The stoppage, directed against the San Francisco-headquartered Uber and Madrid-based Cabify services, was called after a court recently allowed new licenses for these firms.

Unions say a law stipulating that there should be one private cab for every 30 taxis is being flouted.

Taxis converged on Madrid early Wednesday to take part in a midday protest from the city's main train station to a square near Parliament.

The strike left normally packed taxi ranks at airports and train stations empty.