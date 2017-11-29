Suspect in shooting at crowded mall pleads not guilty

WALLKILL, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania man suspected of firing a gun in an upstate New York mall crowded with holiday shoppers has been arraigned on reckless endangerment and assault charges.

Michael Perez Rodriguez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Two people suffered minor injuries when the gun discharged at Galleria at Crystal Run in the Orange County town of Wallkill on Sunday afternoon. The shooting sent shoppers scurrying for safety.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Rosenwasser tells the Times Herald-Record in Middletown that Perez Rodriguez turned himself in Tuesday night after police released video showing the shooting suspect entering the mall with a woman, a young child and an infant.

Rosenwasser says Perez Rodriguez is a lawful pistol permit holder in New York and Pennsylvania and has a carry permit.

Perez Rodriguez returns to court Monday.

