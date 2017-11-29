Suspect in trooper shooting was given deal in 2015 attack

DALLAS — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day had previously beaten a deputy and tried to take his gun, but had the charges dismissed or reduced to a misdemeanour in a plea deal.

Police camera footage obtained by WFAA-TV from the 2015 incident shows Dabrett Black beating the deputy. The deputy suffered black eyes, a broken nose and lacerations. The footage also shows him talking to the in-car camera saying to imagine if he had a weapon.