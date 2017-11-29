Tech stocks lead US indexes mostly lower in afternoon trade
A steep drop in technology companies pulled major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower in afternoon trading Wednesday. The slide offset gains by banks, which got a boost from rising bond yields, and health care stocks. Energy companies also fell as crude oil prices headed lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1
TECH TUMBLE: Amazon, Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and other big technology companies were giving up some of their recent gains. The sector is still by far the biggest riser this year, with a gain of 35
CHIPS ARE DOWN: Shares in several chipmakers slumped. Micron Technology slid $3.36, or 7
PINK SLIP SLIDE: Autodesk sank 20.1
HEARTBREAK: Boston Scientific shares shed 1.9
ENCOURAGING DATA: The Commerce Department estimated that the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 3.3
BANKS BUMPED UP: Banks and other financial stocks posted solid gains, getting a boost from rising bond yields. Banks benefit from rising bond yields because they can charge higher interest rates on loans. Citizens Financial Group climbed $1.73, or 4.5
NEW TOPPING: Chipotle Mexican Grill gained 3.1
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gave up $1.13, or 1.9
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.84 yen from 111.55 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1860 from $1.1837. The pound rose to $1.3440 from $1.3373 on reports that the British government is closer to agreeing on a divorce bill with the European Union.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major European stock indexes were mixed. Germany's DAX was flat, while the CAC 40 of France rose 0.1
