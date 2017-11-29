Tech stocks lead US indexes mostly lower in afternoon trade

A steep drop in technology companies pulled major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower in afternoon trading Wednesday. The slide offset gains by banks, which got a boost from rising bond yields, and health care stocks. Energy companies also fell as crude oil prices headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,625 as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 23,909. The Nasdaq composite lost 83 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 6,828. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 6 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,542. Falling stocks outpaced rising ones on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best day since September.

TECH TUMBLE: Amazon, Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and other big technology companies were giving up some of their recent gains. The sector is still by far the biggest riser this year, with a gain of 35 per cent . Amazon dropped $37.09, or 3.1 per cent , to $1,156.51. Facebook was off $6.61, or 3.6 per cent , to $175.81. Alphabet fell $26.79, or 2.5 per cent , to $1,036.50.

CHIPS ARE DOWN: Shares in several chipmakers slumped. Micron Technology slid $3.36, or 7 per cent , to $44.57, while Applied Materials shed $3.83, or 7.8 per cent , to $196.59. Lam Research declined $16.55, or 7.8 per cent , to $196.59.

PINK SLIP SLIDE: Autodesk sank 20.1 per cent after the design software company said it will eliminate 1,150 jobs, or about 13 per cent of its current workforce. Autodesk said the cuts will cost $135 million to $149 million. The company had a disappointing third quarter and gave a weak forecast. The stock fell $20.12 to $109.83.

HEARTBREAK: Boston Scientific shares shed 1.9 per cent after the company announced another delay for a heart valve system. The stock declined 50 cents to $23.90.

ENCOURAGING DATA: The Commerce Department estimated that the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 3.3 per cent from July through September. That would be the fastest rate in three years. The new estimate helped lift bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38 per cent from 2.34 per cent late Tuesday. Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors said that its pending home sales index surged 3.5 per cent last month. "We've had some pretty decent economic news," said CFRA Investment Strategist Lindsey Bell.

BANKS BUMPED UP: Banks and other financial stocks posted solid gains, getting a boost from rising bond yields. Banks benefit from rising bond yields because they can charge higher interest rates on loans. Citizens Financial Group climbed $1.73, or 4.5 per cent , to $40.51.

NEW TOPPING: Chipotle Mexican Grill gained 3.1 per cent after the restaurant chain said it is looking for a new CEO. The company is trying to recover from a sales slump following a series of food safety scares. Founder Steve Ells, who currently serves as chairman and CEO, will transition to executive chairman once someone new is in place at the top post. The stock gained $8.79 to $294.65.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gave up $1.13, or 1.9 per cent , to $56.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost $1.13, or 1.8 per cent , to $62.11 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.84 yen from 111.55 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1860 from $1.1837. The pound rose to $1.3440 from $1.3373 on reports that the British government is closer to agreeing on a divorce bill with the European Union.