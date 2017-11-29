The Latest: Honduras president gains edge in latest returns

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The latest on the slow vote count in Honduras' presidential election (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

New partial results in Honduras' presidential election vote count say challenger Salvador Nasralla's lead has been wiped out and incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez now has a razor-thin edge.

An initial five-point surprise lead for the challenger from the leftist Libre alliance has steadily dwindled since the first results were reported early Monday.

As of Wednesday evening, the electoral court says Hernandez has a marginal advantage of 42.21 per cent to 42.11 per cent for Nasralla. Nearly 83 per cent of the vote has been tabulated.