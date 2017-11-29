The Latest: San Francisco could have recreational pot Jan. 5
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
Recreational weed could be on sale in San Francisco as soon as Jan. 5 if the mayor quickly signs legislation approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Supervisors adopted regulations Tuesday night
The board also rejected provisions that would have allowed
The legislation requires a second vote on Tuesday by the board.
City attorney spokesman John Cote says if San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee signs that same day, the legislation could go into effect at midnight Friday, Jan. 5.
___
12:05 a.m.
Following weeks of emotional and detailed debate over where to allow new stores, San Francisco supervisors approved regulations Tuesday for the sale of recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in California in January.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted for a 600-foot (180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools. Vocal members of the city's Chinese immigrant community had lobbied for a much larger barrier.
The board also rejected provisions that would have allowed
San Francisco will not be ready for sales on New Year's Day but if the mayor signs the legislation quickly, the city could be ready in the first week of the new year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Judge's patience with accused killer wears thin at Laura Babcock murder trial: DiManno
-
Halifax council moves ahead with controversial Beechville development