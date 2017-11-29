The Latest: Senate begins debate on GOP tax overhaul
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Senate Republicans' tax overhaul bill (all times local):
6:18 p.m.
The largest tax package in more than three decades has cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate as Republican lawmakers work to give President Donald Trump the biggest legislative victory of his first year in office.
The Senate voted 52-48 Wednesday to start debating the bill, which would provide generous tax cuts to businesses and more modest tax cuts to families and individuals. It was a party-line vote, with all Republicans in
Wednesday's vote paves the way for the Senate to potentially pass the bill later this week. Lawmakers would then try to reconcile it with a tax package passed by the House.
___
4:20 p.m.
Conservative groups and lawmakers are lining up against a proposal by Senate Republicans to impose automatic tax increases on millions of Americans — if their sweeping tax package doesn't grow the economy and raise tax revenues as much as projected.
The opposition comes as the Senate starts debating the tax package. It could doom a delicately negotiated proposal aimed at mollifying deficit hawks who worry that tax cuts for businesses and individuals could add trillions to the nation's mounting national debt.
But tucking a potential tax increase into the tax cut bill isn't sitting well with conservatives.
Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Texas, calls the proposal "a uniquely bad idea."