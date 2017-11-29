The Latest: Shot LA County deputy expected to survive

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Authorities say the shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy came as deputies responded to reports of a woman threatened by a man with a gun.

Sheriff's officials say the deputy and a suspect were wounded in a shootout late Tuesday in Santa Clarita.

Deputy Guillermina Saldana said Wednesday that the deputy is expected to survive. The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

Saldana says a second person was detained shortly after the shooting and is being questioned.

Investigators say the wounded suspect allegedly brandished a gun and threatened a woman prior to the shooting. The woman was not hurt.

___

1:45 a.m.

Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a suspect were both shot and wounded late Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials said on Twitter that the deputy is expected to survive. The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for a possible additional suspect in the shooting in Santa Clarita, which is about 30 miles north of Los Angeles.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.