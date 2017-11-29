The Latest: Thousands mourn slain Baltimore detective

BALTIMORE — The Latest on the killing of a Baltimore police detective (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of mourners have gathered at a church for the funeral of a Baltimore police detective.

Attendees at Det. Sean Suiter's Wednesday funeral included Maryland political leaders and numerous law enforcement officials, some travelling as far away as Chicago to honour a fallen colleague and his grieving family.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says the killing of a police officer "leaves a stain on our city." Gov. Larry Hogan says Suiter "lived and died a hero."

Suiter died Nov. 16 at a hospital a day after being shot in the head with his own gun while investigating a case in West Baltimore. He was an 18-year veteran of the police force and a married father of five.

A reward of $215,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot him.

___

3:53 a.m.

The murder of a Baltimore detective shot in the head with his own gun two weeks ago has transformed into a feeding frenzy of speculation in a city filled with armchair detectives and a suspicious view of law enforcers.

The unsolved Nov. 15 shooting of Detective Sean Suiter is a homicide investigation, but the version of events offered up by police is increasingly being questioned since people found out that Suiter was shot a day before he was set to testify before a federal grand jury probing an elite unit of indicted officers.

Suiter's Baltimore-area funeral procession is set to close down major roads Wednesday.