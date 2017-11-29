Tiffany 3Q profit rises, tops forecasts

NEW YORK — Tiffany & Co.'s fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street's view, bolstered by higher sales in most regions.

The high end jewelry company's profit rose 5.3 per cent to $100.2 million, or 80 cents per share, as revenue climbed 2.8 per cent to $976.2 million.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $960 million.

Tiffany squeezed out a 1 per cent increase in sales to reach $421 million in the Americas. It cited a downturn in spending by foreign tourists as a reason for the soft sales.

Sales rose 15 per cent to $283 million in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly from strong demand in China. Meanwhile, sales fell 8 per cent to $139 million in Japan and rose 5 per cent to $110 million in Europe.

