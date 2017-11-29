News / World

Trump attending 3 fundraising events in NYC Saturday

President Donald Trump yells to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning to Missouri on Wednesday as he tries to push the Republican tax plan across the finish line. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will attend a trio of fundraising events in New York City Saturday.

That's according to a White House official and a campaign official, both speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the events on the record.

Trump will first be attending a breakfast that will benefit his active re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to the campaign official. He'll then attend an RNC donor 'thank you' luncheon before headlining a high-dollar fundraiser at a private residence, again benefiting the re-election campaign and the RNC.

The Trump campaign has been advertising a "Christmas Breakfast with President Trump" event to the president's supporters, offering them a chance to win tickets in exchange for contributions.

