Trump attending 3 fundraising events in NYC Saturday

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will attend a trio of fundraising events in New York City Saturday.

That's according to a White House official and a campaign official, both speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the events on the record.

Trump will first be attending a breakfast that will benefit his active re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to the campaign official. He'll then attend an RNC donor 'thank you' luncheon before headlining a high-dollar fundraiser at a private residence, again benefiting the re-election campaign and the RNC.