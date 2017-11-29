Uber signs partnership with Vietnam's leading e-wallet

HANOI, Vietnam — U.S Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday signed a deal with MoMo, Vietnam's leading financial technology firm, enabling Uber riders to pay for trips using MoMo's e-wallets in a country where most transactions are done in cash.

The partnership is Uber's first deal with a fin-tech company in Southeast Asia. It aims to catch up with regional rival Grab, which has its own e-wallet service.

Backed by Standard Chartered Bank and Goldman Sachs, MoMo has 5 million users Vietnam who use its e-wallet to pay utility bills, buy plane tickets and do online shopping.