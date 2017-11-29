Women leaders tackle gender equality at Iceland summit

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Over 400 women political leaders from around the world met in Iceland on Wednesday for an annual summit aimed at promoting gender equality inside and outside of the political sphere.

The summit sponsored by the Women Political Leaders Global Forum comes amid the sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked the world of politics, as well as the entertainment and media industries.

In Iceland, often regarded as a champion of gender equality, hundreds of women in politics have signed a pledge against sexual harassment and urged male colleagues to change their behaviour .

Former Iceland President Vigdis Finnbogadottir, who defeated three male candidates in 1980, said the brave accounts given in recent weeks would improve the work environments for women in politics.

"This will change the attitude of both women and men," she said in a rare interview with The Associated Press on Monday. "Women will be more confident discussing with men, and men more careful."

Finnbogadottir became the world's first elected female president in 1980 after she defeated three male candidates. Women account for 7 per cent of world heads of state now.

Globally, the average share of women in national parliaments has risen slightly and stands at 23 per cent

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who until recently led the United Nations Development Program, said work-related sexual misconduct of the kinds recently made public contributes to a lack of women in leadership positions.

"That kind of behaviour , which is now deemed widely unacceptable, has been one of the barriers to women getting a hit," Clark said. "Lots of sectors — parliaments, film industries and others — are having to face their past and say, 'We are going to do it better.'"

Clark said the conference was a rallying cry to show younger women that success is possible if they join the team and help others up that ladder.

The theme of the summit in Iceland's capital — "We can do it!" — refers to the country's success achieving gender equality. Iceland has for nine years running been ranked by the World Economic Forum as having the smallest gender gap.

The World Economic Forum's most recent index, issued this month, concluded that men's earnings were rising faster than women's. Under the current trend, it will take 99 years for women's incomes to match those of men.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, who chairs the Council of Women World Leaders, said the trend was worrying.

"This shows that even with the economy recovering — and better economic development in the world overall — the pay gap is increasing instead of diminishing."

At Wednesday's opening ceremony, Finnbogadottir, 87, received an honorary award and addressed the large gathering of female decision-makers.

The scene was in sharp contrast to her inauguration as Iceland's president 37 years ago, when she stood in front of a crowd dominated by men wearing tuxedos. Of the 150 officials attending the ceremony, only two were women.