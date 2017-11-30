2 children die after car chased by SW Indiana police crashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A car being chased by Evansville police collided with another vehicle, killing two young children in the southwestern Indiana city, authorities said Thursday.

Fredrick McFarland, 26, was fleeing from pursuing officers when his vehicle entered an intersection and collided Wednesday night with a second car that was carrying several people, including the two children, police said.

One child died Wednesday night and the other died early Thursday. Police said several other people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the crash victims Thursday as seven-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked Wednesday night's police chase, but authorities planned a Thursday afternoon news conference to release additional details.