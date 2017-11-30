2 convicted in killing of man shovelling snow for a non-profit
BOSTON — Two men accused of conspiring to kill a rival gang member as he
Prosecutors say Donte Henley and Josiah Zachery were found guilty Thursday of shooting Kenny Lamour in February 2015.
Henley and Lamour were on a snow
Prosecutors say Henley texted Zachery, gave him a description of Lamour and told him to take a gun to the work site. They say Henley shot Lamour in the head.
Henley's lawyer says his client's texts were misconstrued. Zachery's attorney says no witnesses identified his client as the shooter.