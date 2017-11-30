Aide charged with pouring scalding water on disabled man

ERIE, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania health care aide has been charged for pouring scalding-hot water on a mentally disabled man.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced felony assault charges against 26-year-old Akeem Nixon.

Shapiro says the 38-year-old victim suffered second-degree burns to his buttocks, abdomen, chest and back after the incident at the Lakeshore Community Services home for people with intellectual disabilities in Erie.

A criminal complaint says the victim told another aide that Nixon threw the hot water on him.