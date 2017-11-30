Alaska musher in doping scandal signs up for Norway race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A four-time winner of Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race who was recently accused in a dog-doping scandal has signed up to participate in Norway's Finnmarkslopet race next year.

The announcement Thursday came weeks after Dallas Seavey withdrew from next year's 1,000-mile (1,610 kilometres ) Iditarod.

He quit in protest over race organizers' handling of an investigation after four of his dogs tested positive for a banned substance following his second-place finish last March. Seavey denies the allegations.

More recently, animal-welfare investigators in Alaska said they found no evidence of animal cruelty after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals complained about a kennel operated by Seavey.