Asian stocks fall after tech slide pulls down Wall Street
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — Asian stock markets declined Thursday after U.S. tech stocks fell and China reported stronger manufacturing as investors looked ahead to a key OPEC meeting.
KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3
WALL STREET: A slide in big technology companies pulled major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower, offsetting strength in banks and health care and erasing some of the gains the market made a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which is the best-performing index this year, had its biggest single-day drop since August as investors cashed in some of their winnings and bid up shares in health care companies and retailers. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost just under 1 point to 2,626.07 and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.4
CHINA MANUFACTURING: A monthly survey showed Chinese manufacturing activity improved in November, adding to signs of a pickup in global and domestic demand. The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said its purchasing managers' index rose to 52.4 from October's 51.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Components of the survey that measure imports, exports and new orders all improved, while the indicator for employment weakened. "The breakdown shows a broad-based pickup in demand," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.
OPEC: With crude prices at two-year highs, OPEC and allied oil producing-nations appear ready to agree to extend output cuts at a meeting Thursday after Iraq's energy minister said there was broad agreement for such a move. Prices are up almost 20
ANALYST'S TAKE: The decline in U.S. tech shares, driven by potential tax changes, is likely to weigh on Asian markets, said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. "The better than expected Chinese November PMI figures were seen providing little to support prices given a market that largely anticipates steady expansionary manufacturing figures," said Pan. "Oil will take
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $57.46 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 69 cents on Wednesday to $57.30. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 27 cents to $62.80 in London. It lost 71 cents the previous session to $62.53.
CURRENCY: The dollar strengthened to 111.98 yen from 111.90 yen. The euro gained to $1.1870 from $1.1847.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Survivor, suites edition: Calgary councillors creating behind the scenes alliances on reform
-
Pilot project working to curb sexual violence in Edmonton bars
-
Noise, garbage, 'bags of excrement' at popular Accidental Beach need to be addressed
-
Chris Leroux didn't expect the Bachelor Canada to make him a better person