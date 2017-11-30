Britain's PM meets key Arab ally, amid Trump anti-Muslim row

AMMAN, Jordan — Britain's prime minister is holding talks with a key pro-Western Arab ally, as she is embroiled in a row with President Donald Trump over his perceived stoking of anti-Islam sentiments.

Theresa May was meeting on Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the end of a Mideast tour meant to bolster ties with the region before Britain leaves the European Union.

The king champions religious tolerance and is a key partner in the battle against Islamic militants.

Trump sparked outrage Wednesday when he retweeted inflammatory videos from a fringe British group purporting to show violence by Muslims.