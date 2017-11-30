Bus transporting workers catches fire, 11 injured
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — A bus transporting workers in Tennessee overheated and caught fire injuring 11 people who were on board.
Springfield Fire Lt. Jeremy Leggitt said all passengers had exited the bus by the time police arrived and it took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the flames.
Gupton said the bus was from an organization called Safe Harbor, which transports residents in nearby Clarksville to area businesses for work.