Cyprus to help Lebanon build Mediterranean Sea rescue centre

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' Defence Ministry says the island nation will help Lebanon build a search-and-rescue centre for responding to emergencies off its Mediterranean Sea coastline.

A Defence Ministry statement says Cypriot officials will provide Lebanese authorities with training, technical know-how and financial assistance for the centre .

The statement says the centre will help boost co-operation between the countries on maritime security in the east Mediterranean.

The announcement was made Thursday after Defence Minister Christoforos Fokaides held talks in Cyprus' capital, Nicosia, his Lebanese counterpart, Yaacoub Sarraf.

Cyprus supplies the Lebanese armed forces with small arms and ammunition.