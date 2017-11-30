Cyprus to help Lebanon build Mediterranean Sea rescue centre

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus'
Defence
Ministry says the island nation will help Lebanon build a search-and-rescue
centre
for responding to emergencies off its Mediterranean Sea coastline.
A
Defence
Ministry statement says Cypriot officials will provide Lebanese authorities with training, technical know-how and financial assistance for the
centre
.
The statement says the
centre
will help boost
co-operation
between the countries on maritime security in the east Mediterranean.
The announcement was made Thursday after
Defence
Minister Christoforos Fokaides held talks in Cyprus' capital, Nicosia, his Lebanese counterpart, Yaacoub Sarraf.
Cyprus supplies the Lebanese armed forces with small arms and ammunition.
The two ministers agreed to hold a three-way meeting with Greek
Defence
Minister Panos Kammenos in the first quarter of 2018.