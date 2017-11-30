Geoffrey Rush denies 'inappropriate behaviour' at theatre

CANBERRA, Australia — The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of "inappropriate behaviour " against Geoffrey Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied.

The company was not disclosing details of the behaviour alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee.

HWL Ebsworth Lawyers did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but had issued an earlier statement denying Rush was involved in any inappropriate behaviour .

Australian media reports say the allegation dated from Rush's participation in the theatre's production of William Shakespeare's "King Lear" from November 2015 to January 2016.