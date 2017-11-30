Geoffrey Rush denies 'inappropriate behaviour' at theatre
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CANBERRA, Australia — The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of "inappropriate
The company was not disclosing details of the
HWL Ebsworth Lawyers did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but had issued an earlier statement denying Rush was involved in any inappropriate
Australian media reports say the allegation dated from Rush's participation in the
Sydney's The Daily Telegraph cited two unnamed