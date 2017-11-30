News / World

Geoffrey Rush denies 'inappropriate behaviour' at theatre

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of ‚Äúinappropriate behavior‚Äù against Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied. The company wasn‚Äôt disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee. Media reports say the allegation dated from the theater‚Äôs production of ‚ÄúKing Lear,‚Äù about two years ago. His lawyers deny Rush was involved in inappropriate behavior. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

CANBERRA, Australia — The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of "inappropriate behaviour " against Geoffrey Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied.

The company was not disclosing details of the behaviour alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee.

HWL Ebsworth Lawyers did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but had issued an earlier statement denying Rush was involved in any inappropriate behaviour .

Australian media reports say the allegation dated from Rush's participation in the theatre's production of William Shakespeare's "King Lear" from November 2015 to January 2016.

Sydney's The Daily Telegraph cited two unnamed theatre sources in reporting Friday that an actress had accused Rush of touching her inappropriately. The sources told the newspaper the theatre wouldn't work with Rush again.

