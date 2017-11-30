Hand grenade found in donation to California Goodwill store
PLACENTIA, Calif. — Authorities say someone left a hand grenade inside a box of donations that was dropped off by a woman at a Goodwill store in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Times reports an unidentified woman dropped off the box Wednesday at the store in the city of Placentia near Los Angeles.
The Placentia Police Department says store workers discovered the grenade as they sifted through donations.
