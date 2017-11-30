News / World

How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Thursday, giving the Dow Jones industrials their biggest gain since March and putting them past 24,000 points for the first time.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index also finished at a record high, notching its biggest monthly gain since February.

Technology stocks were responsible for much of the gain, following a sharp pullback the day before, as investors welcomed signs that the odds were improving for the Republican-led effort to forge a sweeping tax overhaul bill.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 21.51 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,647.58.

The Dow jumped 331.67 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 24,272.35.

The Nasdaq composite added 49.58 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 6,873.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 1.84 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,544.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 45.16 points, or 1.7 per cent .

The Dow added 714.36 points, or 3 per cent .

The Nasdaq fell 15.19 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 gained 24.98 points, or 1.6 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 408.75 points, or 18.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 4,509.75 points, or 22.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,490.86 points, or 27.7 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 187.01 points, or 13.8 per cent .

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular